OnePlus Nord 3 5G Confirmed To Launch With 50MP Main Camera On July 5: Know More

Ahead of the launch of its new Nord smartphones in India on July 5th at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event, the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed key camera specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 handset.

According to the company, the OnePlus Nord 3, the successor of the popular Nord 2 smartphone, will be equipped with a 6.74-inch screen and may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be offered in two colour options – Tempest Gray and Misty Green and will also be coming with an alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G will use a combination of OnePlus-developed algorithms to provide better pictures. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s main camera sensor is the Sony IMX890, the same 50MP sensor used in the OnePlus flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, and comes equipped with the same optical image stabilization technology too, the company said.

“OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn’t mean it will give a mid-range photography experience. We’ve taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11’s camera technology and brought it to OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take," OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu.

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour options in India. OnePlus has also going to offer 256GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage on this upcoming Nord device. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and it is likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device may run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

According to rumors, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two versions in India. One variant is expected to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with a rumored price of Rs 32,999. However, we suggest our readers to wait for the official announcement from the company.