OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3, Nord Buds 2R Launched In India: Price And Specifications

OnePlus on Wednesday announced the launch of two new affordable Nord series smartphones — OnePlus Nord 3 5G And OnePlus Nord CE 3 — in India. The company also introduced the latest wireless earbuds and headphones, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 And OnePlus Nord Buds 2R: Pricing

OnePlus Nord 3 5G has launched in India for Rs 33,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs 37,999 for the 16GB + 256GB model. The phone goes on sale from July 15. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models, respectively. The Nord Buds 2R comes for Rs 2,199 in the country. OnePlus has also announced the ANC version of the Bullets Wireless that is priced at Rs 2,229 and will be available in August.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 And OnePlus Nord Buds 2R Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a 6.74 inches AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is available in two colors — Tempest Gray and Misty Green. The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and runs Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.1

In terms of camera specifications, OnePlus Nord 3 has three cameras at the back — a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus Nord 3 is packed with a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone is also IP54 rater for protection.

On the other hand, the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes in Grey and Aqua colour options. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G SoC and runs Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.1.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 also has a triple rear camera setup including 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The smartphone also is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Coming to the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, this new TWS is available in two colour options: Deep Gray and Triple Blue. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r boasts a 12.4mm driver setup, dual microphones, and a listening time of up to 38 hours. These wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and feature a low-latency mode with a latency of 94ms. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is also IP55 rated.