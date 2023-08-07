OnePlus Nord 3 5G Review: Solid Mid-Range 5G Phone Worth Considering

Chinese smartphone brand recently launched its new Nord series smartphone — the OnePlus Nord 3 5G in India, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset, 120Hz AMOLED Display, a 50MP main camera, 5000mAh battery and more for a starting price of Rs 33,999. The smartphone is available in two colours — Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

Watch OnePlus Nord 3 5G Detailed Review Here:

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a flat plastic frame with a matte finish. The right side houses the popular Alert slider and power button, while the volume rocker is on the left side. The bottom edge includes a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and a dual-SIM slot. The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a 6.74 inches Super Fluid AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Coming to the performance the display offers smooth scrolling, an excellent viewing experience with bright and sharp colors. The display also performs well even in direct sunlight, thanks to the AMOLED screen. I have zero disappointments with this display.

The OnePlus Nord 3’s primary camera performs impressively in daylight, capturing good details, dynamic range, and vibrant colors. It also delivers detailed and color-accurate shots in low light. However, the ultra-wide camera is average. The device also captured good indoor photos. The 16MP selfie camera on the other hand took some good photos in daylight conditions but lacked sharpness in low light. overall when you compare it with its predecessor — OnePlus Nord 2T, the OnePlus 3 camera is clearly winning the battle here.

Let’s talk about specifications and software, the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and runs Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.1. Oxygen OS 13.1 provides a smooth user experience and is easy to use. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes with preloaded OnePlus and Oppo apps like Zen Space, Community, O Relax, OnePlus Store, Clone Phone, and a few third-party apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Spotify. The smartphone performs well while playing games, offering good graphics in HD. Switching between apps and using multiple social media applications is seamless without any issues.

Coming to the battery, OnePlus Nord 3 is packed with a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Once fully charged, the smartphone can last for more than 1 day on normal usage. However, when used for long hours and intense gaming sessions, we did witness some minor heating issues.

Verdict: Priced at Rs 33,999 in India, the OnePlus Nord 3 impresses with its premium design, including a glossy glass back and comfortable in-hand feel. However, it is prone to fingerprint marks. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 3 is a solid mid-range smartphone, offering a good balance of design, performance, and camera capabilities.