OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, Nord Buds 2R Launch Event Today: Time, How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to host the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event in India on Wednesday at 7:00 PM in the evening. During the event, the company will unveil two new smartphones — OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3. Additionally, the brand will unveil the latest wireless earbuds and headphones — OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.

When And How To Watch OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event LIVE In India

OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event in India will start at 7:00 PM in the evening. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the OnePlus Nord 3 launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price (Expected)

According to rumors, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two versions in India. One variant is expected to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with a rumored price of Rs 32,999. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G base variant is likely to be priced below Rs 25,000 in the country. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to come in two colours — Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: Specifications

OnePlus Nord 3 will be equipped with a 6.74-inch screen and may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be coming with an alert slider. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come with 50MP main camera. OnePlus is also going to offer 256GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage on this upcoming Nord device.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and it is likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device may run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. On the other hand, the Nord C3 5G will also have the same 50MP main sensor. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and boot OxygenOS 13.1.

Also, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be available in colour options: Deep Gray and Triple Blue. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2r boasts a 12.4mm driver setup, dual microphones, and a listening time of up to 38 hours. These wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and feature a low-latency mode with a latency of 94ms.