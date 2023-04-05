OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation And IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Features

OnePlus has also launched the new Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds in the market this week. The Nord series is the affordable product for buyers who don’t want to spend big on the standard OnePlus devices. The Nord Buds 2 gets active noise cancellation, offers IP rating for durability against water and long battery life. You get the new earbuds with an improved charging case and the design of the earbuds have been tweaked.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Earbuds Price In India

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds price in India is Rs 2,999 and you can buy it in white or grey colours. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will go on sale from April 11.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Features

The new Nord Buds becomes one of the most affordable earbuds to get active noise cancellation. The feature comes in handy for people in crowded places or even working in the office, which can also be noisy. OnePlus has added a transparent mode, so that you can listen to ambient noise without interrupting the music.

In addition to this, the earbuds feature 12.4mm drivers that have been tuned for bass output. The design of the earbuds is similar to the first version but the charging case has been tweaked to pack a bigger battery.

Nord Buds 2 gets Bluetooth v5.3 for pairing with Android phones, and you also have support for OnePlus Fast Pair. The IP55 rating means the earbuds get dust and water resistance. You can pair the earbuds with your phone using the HeyMelody app that offers different equaliser settings.

The earbuds with the charging case weigh 37.5 grams and you have the USB C charging port that offers 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, as claimed by OnePlus. The case has a 480mAh battery that lets you use the earbuds for over 24 hours with the ANC turned on.

