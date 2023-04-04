OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite With 108MP Camera And 67W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord series has got a new Lite edition smartphone in the Indian market on Tuesday called the Nord CE 3 Lite. The new Nord Lite phone supports 5G network, lets you expand storage and even has a headphone jack. The new model comes with a higher megapixel primary camera and supports faster charging speed than its predecessor. It also comes with Android 13 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite India Price And More

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has launched in two variants. You have the base model with 8GB + 128GB that is priced at Rs 19,999 and there is the 8GB + 256GB option that costs Rs 21,999 . OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India from April 11 onwards. You can get the phone in pastel lime or grey colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 6.72-inch display that offers Full HD+ resolution on a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It runs on the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 version that has less bloatware than other brands in this segment. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset which lets you use 5G networks in India.

The SIM slot is hybrid, which means you can use the secondary slot to expand storage. You only have one 8GB RAM option but storage goes up to 256GB. The device also has the headphone jack, who still prefer using the wired audio gear. The phone weighs around 195 grams and sees multiple improvements. You have a new 108MP primary sensor at the back, with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor.

The front of the phone has a 16MP shooter. OnePlus has offered a 5000mAh battery that now supports 67W charging, which is double than what you got with the Nord CE 2 Lite last year.

