OnePlus Pad: A Promising Tablet At The Right Price – First Look

Written By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 13:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The OnePlus Pad tablet is available in a single Halo Green colour.

The OnePlus Pad comes with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and is available in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The OnePlus Pad is a newly launched tablet that offers several impressive features. Its standout feature is the large 11.61-inch display, which provides an immersive viewing experience.

Additionally, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, making it a powerful device that can handle demanding apps and tasks with ease. It also boasts a massive 9510mAh battery, which provides long-lasting usage.

The OnePlus Pad comes in two storage options, with the base model priced at Rs 37,999 and the high-end variant, priced at Rs 39,999. (Source: Bharat Upadhyay/News18)

At first glance, the OnePlus Pad looks premium and the large screen is quite impressive. (Image Source: Bharat Upadhyay)
The tablet’s design is also aesthetically pleasing. It comes in a single Halo Green colour. However, I do wish that the company had offered more color options.
The OnePlus Pad is available with three accessories, including a regular case, a keyboard and a stylus
The OnePlus Pad has a simple design with only a circular camera module, an LED, and the OnePlus logo on the back.
The OnePlus Pad has a metal body with a 2.5D round edge and a cambered frame design.
It has a large 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 screen ratio.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13
It has a 13MP primary rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video-calling.
The tablet has a large 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

