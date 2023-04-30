OnePlus Pad: A Promising Tablet At The Right Price – First Look

The OnePlus Pad is a newly launched tablet that offers several impressive features. Its standout feature is the large 11.61-inch display, which provides an immersive viewing experience.

Additionally, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, making it a powerful device that can handle demanding apps and tasks with ease. It also boasts a massive 9510mAh battery, which provides long-lasting usage.

The OnePlus Pad comes in two storage options, with the base model priced at Rs 37,999 and the high-end variant, priced at Rs 39,999. (Source: Bharat Upadhyay/News18)

