OnePlus Pad Go Could Be The Affordable Android Tablet To Focus On Masses

OnePlus already has an Android tablet in the market in the form of OnePlus Pad but soon we could have an affordable tablet from the company. The device has not officially made its way to the web, but the product’s name has been spotted on the Indian BIS website, which suggests that the launch is not far away.

The tablet segment is getting a renewed push as Google looks to fix Android and make it compatible with big-screen devices like foldable and tablets. But for OnePlus it is vital that the brand also has an affordable tablet in the market, especially where you have more takers. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme already have their version of Go and Air or SE tablets, so it makes sense for the OnePlus Pad to have a Go variant in the market.

It is interesting that the tipster’s details about the OnePlus Pad Go suggest the tablet will get cellular connectivity, something that we haven’t seen on most tablets in this range, even though some of them come powered by a 5G chip. Reports hint that the Go variant will have upgrades on the OnePlus Pad, but we are not sure if that’s the right way to go, considering most Go models have been sitting below the premium version.

OnePlus Pad was launched earlier this year for around Rs 37,999, packing features and hardware that make it a powerful option in that range.

OnePlus Pad Go will most likely have some upgrades but to manage the pricing, it is important that the company tones down the hardware. Having said that, OnePlus has the Nord series in the budget range, and it is possible that the OnePlus Nord tablet could make its way in the near future. OnePlus has seen the Nord lineup grow and expand with new categories, and having a tablet feels like the right way forward.