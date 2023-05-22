OnePlus Pad Review: The Best Android Tablet Under Rs 40,000

OnePlus Pad Review: Chinese tech giant OnePlus recently launched its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad in India, aiming to bring fresh competition to the growing tablet industry. The new OnePlus Pad offers several impressive features, including a big 11.61-inch display, a massive 9,510mAh battery, Dimensity 9000 chipset and a sleek design.

OnePlus Pad Price In India

The OnePlus Pad is available in two storage variants, with the starting model priced at Rs 37,999 and the high-end version at Rs 39,999. It is offered in a singular Halo Green color option, although I would have appreciated more choices in terms of colours. Alongside the tablet, OnePlus provides three accessories: a standard case, a keyboard, and a stylus. I used this device for almost two weeks and here’s what I have to say about the first tablet from OnePlus.

OnePlus Pad Design

Starting with the design, the OnePlus Pad boasts a sleek and ultra-portable form factor, making it a visually appealing device. It is made of metal and has a 2.5D round edge and a cambered frame design, ensuring a comfortable grip even during extended usage. Weighing just over 550 grams and measuring a mere 0.65 cm in thickness, it is impressively lightweight and slim.

The physical buttons on the OnePlus Pad are minimal, consisting of the power button and volume rocker, positioned smoothly at a corner. The OnePlus Pad features well-positioned speaker grilles, with two located on each of the tablet’s shorter sides. Additionally, the device includes a charging port and a pogo pin for attaching the magnetic keyboard. A small strip is present to indicate the ideal placement for the OnePlus Stylo to rest and charge. The refreshing design, coupled with its affordability, makes the OnePlus Pad a perfect option for potential buyers.

OnePlus Pad Display

The OnePlus Pad boasts a remarkable display that offers an immersive viewing experience. With its large 11.61-inch size and 144hz refresh rate, the tablet is great for watching videos, doing work, and enjoying multimedia content. It offers plenty of space for you to view different types of content, making it suitable for entertainment and productivity purposes. While watching IPL matches on JioCinema and my favorite anime series ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaib’a on Netflix, the overall experience was amazing - colours are coming good on the screen ensuring excellent clarity and brightness even in various lighting conditions.

Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, the tablet’s display remains easily legible, allowing for comfortable usage in different environments. The touchscreen responsiveness of the OnePlus Pad is also impressive, enabling a smooth and fluid experience. Navigating through apps, scrolling, and performing gestures feels effortless.

OnePlus Pad Performance

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with an impressive camera setup, featuring a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Capture stunning photos and videos with the rear camera, while the front camera excels in taking selfies and facilitating seamless video calls.

Delving into the key specifications, the OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, ensuring a high-performance experience. Running on OxygenOS based on Android 13, the tablet offers a clean and user-friendly interface. With its smooth and efficient functionality, the OnePlus Pad is an ideal choice for users seeking a perfect Android tablet. Whether you’re gaming, streaming web series, or multitasking, this tablet delivers a lag-free experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in activities for extended periods without interruption.

During my personal experience, I thoroughly enjoyed watching the latest web series “Dahaad" on Amazon, along with the IPL matches and engaging YouTube vlogs. The visual experience was truly remarkable. What impressed me even more was the audio performance of the OnePlus Pad. The sound was loud and crystal clear, surpassing even some of the more expensive iPads on the market.

OnePlus Pad Battery

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with a massive 9510mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. Once fully charged, the tablet can easily last for more than two days on normal usage. The device lasted over 12 hours on heavy usage. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad supports 67W fast charging technology, enabling quick and efficient charging. The combination of a large battery capacity and fast charging capabilities makes the OnePlus Pad a reliable companion for those who prioritize uninterrupted usage.

OnePlus Pad Verdict

Priced below Rs 40,000 in India, the OnePlus Pad offers excellent value for its price range, combining sleek design, immersive display, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life. If you atre in search of a reliable and feature-rich Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad is a solid choice.