OnePlus To Launch Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 On September 25: All Details

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has announced that its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14, will be launched on September 25 globally. As per the brand, OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems released based on Android 14 and will introduce a range of features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences.

“OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users. Powered by OnePlus‘ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus history," said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

The new OxygenOS 14 will also bring the ‘Trinity Engine’ performance platform, that promotes integration between hardware and software. Trinity Engine is claimed to address industry-wide challenges in terms of power consumption efficiency, multi-tasking capability, and sustained fast and smooth performance.

Under the hood of the engine are six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. When combined, these technologies will deliver a fast and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage.

The OnePlus devices receiving the OxygenOS update are not confirmed yet. The latest flagship, OnePlus 11, is expected to get this update first. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also launching its first foldable device called the OnePlus Open very soon, and the company is slowly laying the groundwork to get people excited. The OnePlus Open is claimed to be a challenger to Samsung’s foldable lineup but the company seems to be taking a different route when it comes to pricing the product.

New leaked reports hint that the OnePlus Open could be priced under Rs 1.2 lakh, which puts it around Rs 40,000 lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 model that was introduced just a few weeks back. Foldable phones are gradually becoming accessible and except for Techno’s fold that costs under Rs 90,000, most other models are priced above a lakh.