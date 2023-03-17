CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Waterproof PhonesTwitterWhatsAppSatellite TechFortnite
Home » Tech » Open AI Finally Lets Indians Pay For ChatGPT Plus Subscription
1-MIN READ

Open AI Finally Lets Indians Pay For ChatGPT Plus Subscription

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 18:08 IST

Delhi, India

ChatGPT plus offers more features to the subscribers

ChatGPT plus offers more features to the subscribers

ChatGPT Plus is the paid subscription model of the AI Chatbot that offers more features.

OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India.

“Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today," OpenAI said in a tweet.

GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in ChatGPT Plus.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning," the company said in a blogpost.

RELATED NEWS

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, OpenAI’s website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations.

If users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. ChatGPT
  2. open ai
first published:March 17, 2023, 18:08 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 18:08 IST
Read More