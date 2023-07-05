OpenAI Forced To Disable This Feature On ChatGPT App: Here's Why

The creators of ChatGPT have been forced to act on a feature that was reportedly being misused by users. It seems the AI chatbot was bypassing paywall access to show the full content whenever you asked ChatGPT for the story, which has clearly become a legal concern for OpenAI. OpenAI has been quick to notice this problem that could have serious issues if not controlled, which is exactly what the company has done.

“We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don’t want. For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL’s full text, it might inadvertently fulfil this request, OpenAI said in its post.

Reports say that ChatGPT Plus users were able to use the AI chatbot to access paywalled content, and other privacy-centric measures, for which people actually have to pay.

To prevent such practices, OpenAI has been forced to disable the Browse with Bing feature on the ChatGPT app. The company assures the feature will be rolled back once it fixes the ongoing problem to make sure it does right by content owners. OpenAI is not facing legal sanctions for the first time. In fact, the creator of ChatGPT has been allegedly using a different language model to train its AI chatbot, which is now already in its fourth-gen model.

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI has talked about venturing into the AI ecosystem and helping more startups to invest their resources in developing newer models. The company has even got $10 billion funding from Microsoft, which has resulted in ChatGPT integrated with Bing Search, Edge browser and Office suite among others. Gradually, the AI chatbot has made its way to smartphones, which means more people have access to ChatGPT that aids its learning and growth in the market.