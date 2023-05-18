OpenAI Launches ChatGPT iOS App, Bringing AI Chatbot to Mobile Devices

OpenAI has announced the launch of its official iOS app, bringing the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to mobile devices.

“Since the release of ChatGPT, we’ve heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS," the company announced in a statement.

This move comes after a period during which the App Store became saturated with unofficial and dubious services.

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS! We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. Android is next! https://t.co/p3PfTtxL9i— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 18, 2023

The new ChatGPT app will be free to use, devoid of advertisements, and will support voice input. However, initially, its availability will be limited to users in the United States.

Similar to its desktop counterpart, the ChatGPT app will enable users to interact with an AI chatbot, allowing them to ask questions without resorting to conventional web searches.

When utilizing the mobile version of ChatGPT, the app synchronizes users’ search history across devices, granting them access to previously conducted searches via the web interface.

The app also integrates Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition system, allowing for voice input.

OpenAI stated that ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have access to the capabilities of GPT-4 through the new app. Additionally, subscribers will enjoy early access to new features and faster response times.

The subscription offering, which was launched in February, costs $20 per month and provides enhanced features, including uninterrupted access to ChatGPT even during peak usage times, according to Tech Crunch.

While the rollout of the new app will commence in the United States, OpenAI plans to expand its availability to other countries in the coming weeks.

“We’re starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We’re eager to see how you use the app," the company said.

Notably, the company also hinted that they will soon roll out an app for Android users.