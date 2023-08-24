CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan 3Sam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » OpenAI Now Allows GPT-3.5 Turbo To Be 'Fine-Tuned': Here's What It Means
1-MIN READ

OpenAI Now Allows GPT-3.5 Turbo To Be 'Fine-Tuned': Here's What It Means

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 11:07 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

Fine-tuning will later be expanded to GPT-4 as well. (Credits: AFP)

Fine-tuning will later be expanded to GPT-4 as well. (Credits: AFP)

OpenAI's GPT-3.5 Turbo model users will now be able to fine-tune and customize the it according to their preferences and specific use cases.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind creating ChatGPT, has announced that users of its GPT-3.5 Turbo AI model will now be able to fine-tune and customize the model according to their preferences and specific use cases. This change will allow businesses to effectively deploy these models on a larger scale, and thus align with their specific needs.

Furthermore, the company has revealed that a similar ability will be introduced for GPT-4 later this fall.

As per OpenAI’s early tests, a “fine-tuned” version of GPT-3.5 Turbo holds the potential to match or even outperform “base GPT-4-level capabilities on certain narrow tasks.”And, the data that a certain business uses to fine-tune the model for their own application—will not be shared with OpenAI—ensuring both safety and privacy. 

OpenAI has outlined several applications and immediate advantages of fine-tuning the AI model:

Customized Tone 

By fine-tuning the model, businesses can ensure that it aligns with their particular brand “tone,” making it a more suitable fit for the brand’s identity. “A business with a recognizable brand voice can use fine-tuning for the model to be more consistent with their tone,” OpenAI said. 

Enhanced Steerability

In simple terms, optimization and fine-tuning enables businesses to shape the model to better fit their operations. For instance, the model can be fine-tuned to respond in German or other languages as required, which may lead to better efficiency.

Consistent Output Formatting

Another immediate benefit that fine-tuning brings is the improvement in the model’s ability to consistently format responses. OpenAI notes that this is a “crucial aspect for applications demanding a specific response format, such as code completion or composing API calls,” and that a developer may use fine-tuning to “more reliably convert user prompts into high-quality JSON snippets that can be used with their own systems.”

Moreover, OpenAI has listed additional benefits, including the ability to handle up to 4k tokens—double that of previous fine-tuned models. Businesses can even reduce the prompt size by up to 90%.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. OpenAI
  2. ChatGPT
  3. openai chatgpt
  4. openai gpt-3
first published:August 24, 2023, 11:07 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 11:07 IST