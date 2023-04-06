Oppo ColorOS 13 Beta, Official Update To Be Available On More Smartphones In India: Check List Here

Good news for Oppo users, the company on Thursday announced that its latest ColorOS 13 Beta and Official version, which is based on Android 13, will be available on more Oppo smartphones in India.

ColorOS 13 Beta Version update is ongoing on A55 and A53s 5G handsets. Now, the Beta Version update will be available on A77 and A57 from 24th April.

According to the company, starting 21st April, ColorOS 13 Official Version update will be available on A55 and A53s 5G.

The update is ongoing on Find X2, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, K10 5G, K10, A96, A77S, A76, A74 5G, A74 and Oppo Pad Air.

This update cycle will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS’ highly customisable UI and features that comprise the brand new Aquamorphic design, Dynamic Computing Engine, Eco-Friendly Always-On Display, and other enhanced security features.

According to the company, ColorOS 13 is the latest Android-based operating system from Oppo. Designed for simplicity and comfort with its brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, user-friendly experiences to global users.

How to install ColorOS13

With over 370 million global users, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Bahasa, and Thai.

Those interested in downloading the beta ColorOS software based on Android 13, go to Settings on your smartphone and tap on About device.

Now, tap on the top of the page and then tap the icon on the top right.

Next, tap on Beta program and then tap on Official > Apply Now.

In related news, The brand recently launched its first clamshell foldable smartphone — Oppo Find N2 Flip in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999.

Read all the Latest Tech News here