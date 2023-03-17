Oppo Find N2 Flip Goes On Sale In India On Friday: Price, Offers And More

Oppo Find N2 Flip launched in India this week and we also got to know the first flip device from Oppo will cost Rs 79,999 for the buyers. Now, the company is offering the Find N2 Flip on sale for people in the country on Friday, who can avail some attractive offers and discounts on the new product. Oppo Find N2 Flip made its global debut in London last month, and the India launch means it will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series and the Moto Razr.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price In India And Sale Offers

Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant, available in black and purple colours. Those buying the Oppo Find N2 Flip with an HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank cards will get a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and option to buy the phone with a no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

Existing Oppo users have the chance to get exchange + loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000 while buying the Find N2 Flip. And if you have a non-Oppo device the exchange value comes down to Rs 2000. You have other special bank schemes on short and long term EMI plans.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The smartphone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded. The Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo is offering a 3.62-inch cover OLED outer display that has a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels. It comes with a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. The Find N2 Flip is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage for those buying in India. The smartphone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

On the imaging front, Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with Hasselblad. The device has 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32MP selfie camera on top for video calls and selfies. This foldable smartphone features a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 44W SuperVOOC charging.

