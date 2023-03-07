Oppo Find N2 Flip India Price Will Be Announced On March 13: All Details

Oppo Find N2 Flip phone India price will be revealed on March 13, the company has confirmed via this tweet. Oppo introduced its Find flip phone last month in London and hinted that the Find N2 Flip price in India will surprise everyone.

Oh Snap, the big unveil is almost here!Price reveal on Mar 13th! pic.twitter.com/0tplNhEBe4— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 6, 2023

“In terms of the India price of OPPO Find N2 Flip, consumers in India always respond well to value. The question is always about whether the product can justify the price. For the new OPPO Find N2 Flip, we are very confident with the pricing that we have in our minds for Indian buyers,” Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India confirmed the same in an interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18 Tech.

Multiple reports suggest that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will cost around Rs 85,000 which is quite aggressive for the device but for the brand it is probably the best range it could aim for in the country.

This year foldable smartphones may take the centrestage in the Indian smartphone market. Brands like Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus are all expected to launch their foldable smartphones. Even during the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona earlier this month, we saw many brands focusing on the foldable tech, with companies like Tecno ready to enter the segment in the country.

Oppo Find N2 Flip takes on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and even the Moto Razr. The new Flexion hinge mechanism from Oppo has managed to fascinate everyone. The Flexion hinge technology separates the Oppo Find N2 Flip from other flip phones.

The company has also added the biggest outer screen on a flip phone to date which allows users to interact via widgets, notifications and other use cases. It also packs a 4300mAh battery that supports fast SuperVOOC charging speed, more than what Samsung and Motorola offer with their flip phones. Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

