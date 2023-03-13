Oppo Find N2 Flip Price In India Officially Revealed: Check Availability, Specifications And More

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has finally announced the India pricing and availability of its newly-launched first flip-style foldable smartphone — Oppo Find N2 Flip, which comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 50MP main camera, 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in India. It will be available from March 17, 12 AM onwards at Oppo Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. According to the company, customers can get it for as low as Rs 79,999 through cashback and incentives.

As per the brand, customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 5000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex. Also, loyal Oppo customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 5000.

Additionally, customers owning smartphones other than Oppo can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 2000. Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 5000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance. The company will also offer a Reno device as a standby unit at the time of repair in case the customer does not have any other smartphone

“This sleek device boasts a large vertical cover screen, an invisible crease, powerful cameras, and the best-in-class battery life, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability. We are confident that this flip smartphone will revolutionise the foldable smartphone category, not only in India but around the world," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo India, said in a statement.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The smartphone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

On the front, the 3.62-inch cover OLED display has a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with Hasselblad. The device has 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32MP selfie camera on top for video calls and selfies.

Also, Oppo Find N2 Flip has an XPAN Mode. XPAN Mode, inspired by the Hasselblad XPAN camera, has a unique ultra-wide film-like field of view. From the framing interface during shooting to the presentation of photos, it adopts a 65:24 ratio, which is perfect for creating narrative-themed photos.

This foldable smartphone from Oppo comes with a decent 4,300 mAh battery and supports 44W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo Find N2 Flip can also support two 5G SIMs simultaneously.

Read all the Latest Tech News here