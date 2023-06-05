Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Review: Oh, You Beauty!

Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Review: After launching its flagship smartphone Oppo Find X6 Pro in March this year, the Chinese tech giant Oppo recently showcased its smartphone in India. Although the phone will not be officially available in India, I had the opportunity to experience and test the camera capabilities of the Oppo Find X6 Pro smartphone during my visit to the beautiful Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Starting with the camera specifications, the rear of the Oppo Find X6 Pro is equipped with an impressive triple camera setup - a 50MP wide camera with a 1-inch sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the device features a single camera setup dedicated to selfies, boasting a 32MP sensor. The smartphone is also powered by a MariSilicon X imaging processor.

When it comes to the in-built camera features, the Oppo Find X6 Pro offers a range of impressive photo modes, including Monochrome, Night, Pro, Portrait, XPAN, and Pro with 100x zoom, I had the opportunity to try out these different camera modes, and I can say that the Oppo Find X6 Pro has proven itself to be one of the finest camera phones I have used in 2023.

From basic photo mode to 100X zoom capabilities, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is truly meant for those who like to take pictures. From capturing magnificent landscapes, such as the historic Cellular Jail and beautiful beaches in Port Blair, to taking colourful portraits, the camera system of the Oppo Find X6 Pro delivers breathtaking results.

The smartphone was able to capture even small details with remarkable precision. Whether you’re capturing photos during the day or at night, the Oppo Find X6 ensures consistent results. You can expect vibrant, accurate, and detailed pictures without compromising the originality of the shot. Thanks to a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, the Oppo Find X6 Pro took amazing zoom photos.

What I Liked The Most About Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera

- Monochrome mode: The smartphone takes beautiful black & white pictures in various light conditions.

- Portrait mode: Near-perfect experience. Oppo Find X6 Pro with its 3x optical zoom take detailed portrait shots.

- Zoom capabilities: Whether you talk about 3x optical zoom, 6x hybrid zoom, or 100x zoom, the Zoom technology on Oppo Find X6 Pro is incredible.

- Photo Mode: The Oppo Find X6 Pro takes beautiful pictures in normal settings.

- XPAN mode: The XPan mode on the Oppo Find X6 Pro adds a nostalgic touch as the photos first turn into a negative before being rendered into their final form. This mode provides a vintage shooting experience, adding extra points to the marking list.

Camera Samples:

Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Review Verdict:

When it comes to the camera, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is a true beast in the market. Unfortunately, this smartphone is not available in the Indian market. It checks all the right boxes for photography enthusiasts, thanks to its impressive triple camera setup. With a 50MP wide camera, a periscope telephoto camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, the Oppo Find X6 Pro captures stunning pictures with incredible zoom technology.