Oppo Find X6 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras And 100W Charging Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Oppo has unveiled the new Find X6 series smartphones in China this week and reports suggest the company has no immediate plans to have a global launch for the lineup once again. Oppo is using the latest hardware to power the new Find X phones, and also using its partnership with Hasselblad to up the ante on the imaging front. Oppo Find X5 Pro came out last year and the early signs with the Find X6 Pro look promising and capable of matching the best in the market.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Price

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in China starts from CNY 5,999 (Rs 72,000 approx) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. You also get it with 16GB and up to 512GB storage that costs CNY 6,499 (Rs 78,000 approx) and CNY Rs 6,999 (Rs 84,000 approx), respectively.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications

Oppo Find X6 Pro sees major upgrades in cameras. It has a circular camera module with the Hasselblad branding and use of the MariSillicon chip that we have seen on other Oppo phones. The device gets a triple camera layout which houses a 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP periscope lens. We have come across the main 1-inch sensor on the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Vivo is bringing it with the X90 series, which takes smartphone photography to newer levels.

Oppo has also given special focus towards the design of the Pro variant. The back panel has a leather-like finish and the dual-tone colour gives it a refreshing appeal. The Find X6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It gets a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

You have the ColorOS 13.1 version running over Android 13 and you get extra durability thanks to IP68 rating. Oppo has offered a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds. Oppo just had a global launch of the Find N2 Flip phone and we are hopeful the Find X6 series also makes it out of China this year.

