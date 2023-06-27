Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, Reno 10 Pro India Launch Soon: What To Expect

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is set to launch its popular Reno series smartphones in India next month. The company is expected to introduce two new phones — the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro in the country. Ahead of the launch, the company has officially confirmed key specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 series in India.

The e-commerce platform Flipkart has recently listed the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 series for its launch. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. According to the smartphone manufacturer, the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ brings a new periscope lens design to the camera module.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone will come with a new periscope lens with support for a 3x optical zoom. The smartphone has a periscope module that is 0.96mm thinner than other devices.

Both the Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ models feature an identical rear camera setup. This setup boasts a 64MP telephoto camera, which Oppo claims to be the industry’s highest-megapixel telephoto portrait camera.

With a 1/2-inch image sensor, users can capture portraits with up to 3x optical zoom, benefiting from the inclusion of OIS (optical image stabilization). Additionally, the camera setup offers an impressive 120x hybrid zoom capability.

Both the Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ models sport triple rear camera setups. The primary camera is a 50MP shooter with a Sony IMX890 sensor ans supports OIS. Additionally, there is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view. For selfies, a 32MP front camera with AF and facial recognition capabilities is also present.

Additionally, the Reno 10 Pro+ comes with camera algorithms that kick in for 4K videos to fuse two frames of long- and short-exposure image information in real-time to widen the original dynamic range four times. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Teasers suggest that the new Reno 10 series will feature a slim and curved design with a punch-hole display.