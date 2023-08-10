Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Review: Is It Worth Rs 54,999?

Chinese Smartphone brand Oppo recently launched two new Reno series smartphones in India — Reno 10 Pro+ and Reno 10 Pro. Both devices come with some good camera specifications and interesting designs. I spent over a week exploring the Reno 10 Pro+ and here’s my in-depth review.

The Reno 10 Pro+ is available at a starting price of Rs 54,999 in India. Inside the box, you will find a transparent case, along with some documentation and the SIM eject tool. Additionally, there’s an 80W SuperVOOC charging adapter and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable included.

Moving on to the design, the smartphone is available in two colours — Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey. I have the Glossy Purple variant, and as the name suggests, the device has a glossy finish that looks beautiful. Despite having a glass back, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is quite lightweight and slim.

However, the device can be a bit slippery, so you need to hold it carefully. The phone features a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a dual-SIM tray at the bottom. On the right side, you’ll find the power and volume keys. The smartphone also has a pill-shaped camera module on the rear side which houses a triple-camera setup. Overall, I’m impressed with the design and build quality of the Reno 10 Pro+.

Sporting a 6.74-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Reno 10 Pro+ offers an impressive visual experience. The screen shows vibrant colors, and the punch-hole cutout at the top enhances the viewing and gaming experience.

Coming to cameras, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is equipped with triple rear cameras, including a 64MP primary telephoto lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies. Let’s discuss its performance now. In daylight, the primary camera captures impressive detail with accurate skin tones and natural colours. It also excels at capturing sharp and clear close-up shots. A major highlight of the phone is its 64MP telephoto lens, which manages to deliver clear images with good colour.

In good lighting, sharpness, exposure, and dynamic range are excellent. The device performs well both indoors and outdoors. The device also impresses with its monochrome mode as well. The front camera has also performed well in bright light conditions but lacked sharpness in low lights.

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and operates on ColorOS 13.1, which is built on Android 13. ColorOS 13.1 ensures a seamless user experience and user-friendly interface. The phone performs well and doesn’t slow down during multitasking. It handles multiple apps smoothly. Gaming is decent on low to medium graphic settings, but it heats up during heavy usage and intense gaming. Switching between apps and using multiple social media applications is seamless without any issues.

The smartphone is packed with a large 4700mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Once fully charged, the smartphone can last almost a day on normal usage. The charging speed of 10 Pro+ has also been improved. Overall, the performance of the Reno phone is appealing.

Verdict: The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is impressive with its design, AMOLED display, and camera performance. It offers smooth multitasking and good battery life with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. However, it may heat up during intense gaming. Overall, it’s a decent choice at Rs 54,999 in India.