Oppo Reno 10 Pro Series With 120Hz Display And 100W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro series has launched in India this week, bringing the new Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ models to the country. You get them with a Snapdragon chipset, a curved AMOLED display and support for fast charging. Oppo is also launching the Reno 10 model in the market but the price reveal will be done later this month.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ Price in India

Oppo Reno 10 Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ also has a single 12GB + 256GB variant that comes for Rs 54,999 in India.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro And Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ feature a 6.7 and the 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 778G and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. As we mentioned, you get them with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both the dual SIM phones that support 5G networks.

On the imaging front, Reno 10 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens. The Reno 10 Pro has the same primary and ultrawide lens but it has a 32MP telephoto lens instead. The Reno 10 Pro gets a 4600mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging, while the Reno 10 Pro+ has a bigger 4700mAh battery which gets 100W fast charging support.

Oppo has focused on the design and camera prowess of these two phones, but performance-wise it faces tough competition in its respective segments. The software version is Android 13 which you get with ColorOS 13 version out of the box, and we are hopeful the phones get at least three OS updates.