CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » OTT Streaming Apps Approach CCI To Fight Against Google's Play Store Commission
1-MIN READ

OTT Streaming Apps Approach CCI To Fight Against Google's Play Store Commission

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

CCI has asked IDMIF to submit evidence that supports its claim.

CCI has asked IDMIF to submit evidence that supports its claim.

Google's OTT issues continue in India as IDMIF, a body representing multiple OTT platforms, has approached CCI detailing Google's "unjustified" commission on Play Store.

The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), an industry body representing some prominent streaming players in India has approached the CCI to challenge Google’s app store billing policy.

According to an Economic Times report, in the letter to CCIOTT Streaming Apps Approach CCI To Fight Against Google’s Play Store CommissioN—the IDMIF stated that Google’s commission fee is both unjustifiable and harmful, and that its policy could put an end to smaller OTT businesses and channels, and those “especially in the content curation business.”

This move comes just after Disney+ Hotstar app owner—Novi Digital Entertainment—approached the Madras High Court trying to stop Google from removing the app from its Google Play Store. Moreover, it is reportedly the first non-Indian streaming platform to have gone after challenging Google’s policies.

The IDMIF is representing the following OTT players in India: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, SonyLIV, Manorama Max, SunNXT and Discovery+.

“IDMIF approaching the CCI on this matter adds a lot of heft to our ongoing case that it is not just the smaller players who are hurting but also the larger players in the space that are going to take a hit," Vinay Singhal, CEO of OTT startup, Stage was quoted as saying by ET.

In response, the CCI has asked IDMIF to submit evidence that supports its claim.

The Madras High Court also granted an interim injunction to Disney+Hotstar— directing the streaming platform to pay a lower commission of 4% to Google for using its in-app payment system.

Earlier, streaming platforms had to pay “15-30% under the previous Google Billing and Payments System (GBPS),” but under the ‘new user choice billing (UCB) system,’ this rate has been brought down by 4% to 11-26%.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. Google
  2. CCI
first published:July 20, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 10:53 IST