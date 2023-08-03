CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 3 Lakh 5G Sites Installed Within 10 Months of Service Launch: IT Minister

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites within 10 months of launch of the service, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts.

"The world's fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts," Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country.

Data shared by the minister shows that over 3 lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of 5G service launch on October 1 last year.

According to official data, 1 lakh sites were installed within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of service. PTI PRS ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
