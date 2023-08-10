Pakistan Launches Its Own Messaging App 'Beep Pakistan': All Details

Pakistan has announced the launch of its own instant messaging app — Beep Pakistan. The ‘Beep Pakistan’ app has been developed by Pakistan’s IT ministry in collaboration with the country’s National Information Technology Board (NITB).

During the launch of Beep Pakistan, Pakistan’s IT minister Aminul Haque mentioned that the country’s first communication app is currently undergoing a 30-day trial period. After the successful trial at the government level, the application will also be open for the masses after one year.

He also said that the Beep Pakistan application comprises features including document sharing, secured messaging, quick audio, video and conference calls.

According to Haque, the app aims to mitigate potential cyberattacks, ensuring that sensitive government communication is better protected.

Baber Majid Bhatti, the CEO of the National Information Technology Board, said that the app will help optimise communication and efficiency within government departments.

“Beep Pakistan is a transformative platform that will revolutionise the way our government operates through seamless collaboration between ministries, offering data-driven decision-making for policymakers, and enhanced services to citizens” on a secured platform, Bhatti said.

The IT minister stated that Beep Pakistan stores user data on local servers supervised by the National IT Board. This ensures no audio or video leaks. “The app’s safety advantage lies in its server and source code being in Pakistan, making it 100 per cent secure," Haque said.

Meanwhile, security researchers in India recently raised concerns regarding the security of the Indian army and prominent educational institutions in the country, such as IITs and NITs.

They have raised an alarm after uncovering a series of cyber attacks conducted by a notorious Pakistan-based hacker group known as Transparent Tribe.

According to researchers, the subdivision of the Transparent Tribe, known as SideCopy, has also been identified as targeting an Indian defense Organisation. Their modus operandi involves testing a domain hosting malicious files, potentially to serve as a phishing page.