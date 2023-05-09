Periscope Zoom Lens Could Be Exclusive To iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report

Although the release of the iPhone 15 series is still months away, news about its specifications is starting to surface. According to a recent tweet by URedditor via MacRumors, it seems highly probable that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with an exclusive 5-6X periscope camera lens, which could make it superior in terms of camera system performance.

For those who are unaware, Apple has a history of offering better cameras with its larger phones. For instance, with the iPhone 7 and 8 series, the larger Plus models had an additional telephoto lens. Similarly, with the iPhone 12 Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro Max exclusively featured a larger sensor. However, with the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro models, Apple offered the same camera system across both the smaller 6.1” and 6.7” variants. With the iPhone 15 Pro models, however, this trend could change once again.

Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature 5-6X optical zoom, compared to the 3X offered by the outgoing iPhone 14 Pro models. These are still only rumors at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, it is possible that the standard iPhone 15 Pro may be limited by space constraints and thus may not have the same zoom capabilities as its larger counterpart.

If we look at the Android side of things, only devices with screen sizes larger than 6.5 inches, such as the ‘Ultra’ models, have extreme zoom capabilities. Samsung, for instance, only offers a 3X telephoto lens with the vanilla Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, while reserving the 10X periscope lens for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

