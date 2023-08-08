Pixel 7 Now Selling In India For Under Rs 50,000: Right Time To Buy?

Google’s latest Pixel 7 series has been available in the Indian market since last year but now is probably the best time to buy the phone thanks to special sale discounts on offer. The Pixel 7 is available online in the country for under Rs 50,000 which makes it a discount of around Rs 15,000 on the original price.

Google has launched the Pixel 7a model in the country this year which is priced around Rs 43,000 and with the discounted deal for the Pixel 7, it is likely that most people will now consider going for the premium version. The online listing of the Pixel 7 is Rs 47,999 which gets you the sole 8GB + 128GB model in the colours available.

But there are further discounts that you can avail, especially those who can pay for the phone using ICICI Bank cards. You also have the appealing exchange discount on offer, which goes up to Rs 47,000 but most likely you’ll get a discount of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, unless you are giving one of the latest iPhone or Samsung models in exchange for the Pixel 7.

Some of you might say that with the Pixel 8 launching in the next few months, does it make sense to buy an year-old model? And that is a fair question but when you consider that the Pixel 8 might launch for around Rs 70,000, the lure of buying a Pixel 7 for under Rs 50,000 is definitely higher.

Pixel 7 Specifications

Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED display that offers FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get the stock Android 13 UI and are already upgrading to Android 14 in beta. The phone has a 50MP + 12MP camera setup at the back, and a 10.8MP front shooter. You get it with a 4270mAh battery which supports 20W charging speed but no charger in the box.