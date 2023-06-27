Pixel Owners Again Face Battery Drain Issue After New Update: All Details

Once again Pixel owners are facing battery drain issues after installing the new update from Google. The Pixel June update seems to be the culprit for the problem and those who have installed the new version are raising complaints. The June update does have a slew of improvements but it has clearly hampered the performance of the Pixel phones as well.

The new Android 13 update is available for Pixel 6 and higher models, and people with these phones say they have experienced faster-than-normal battery drain, which is never a good thing.

People have shared their concern on Reddit, where some of them have even claimed that they have to charge their phone twice a day since the new update came out this month. But it is not just the battery issues that are of concern to the Pixel owners, they are also facing connectivity issues, especially with mobile data strength. Most people with Pixel 6 or 7 series phones seem to be having this issue, and some of them have even observed excessive heating which is not a good sign. There are some fixes for these issues, which seems to have worked for a few of these affected users.

The post has suggestions like uninstalling the new update, rebooting their phone to see if the software behaves better. However, the final fix has to come from Google, who has yet to officially respond to these complaints and we are hoping that a software fix will be issued in the coming days to resolve all the problems faced by Pixel owners.

Pixel phones are traditionally known for average battery life but reliable software has masked its weaknesses but updates like these don’t bode well for the company as these premium phones should offer the best all-round experience.