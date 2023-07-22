PlayStation Project Q Images And Video Leak, Revealing Key Details

Images and videos of PlayStation Project Q handheld gaming device have leaked—revealing more about the device. Sony initially announced ‘Project Q’ during its PlayStation Showcase in May but has since been silent about further details. Now, with these new leaks, more information about the device has come to light, courtesy of Twitter user ZubyTech.

The leaked videos and photos show that the device is running a test software that looks similar to Android, and we can also see icons with the Android droid. However, this is just a leak, and it’s best to keep expectations in check until Sony makes an official announcement. If the device does end up running Android—in theory—it would open up the possibility of running Android-based games, and even rival brand Xbox’s Xcloud and Valve’s Steam Remote Play. But that’s a long shot—and Sony could prohibit it. The video also reveals the back of the device, which is empty.

The design of the Project Q resembles a PS5 DualSense controller that has been split in half and an 8-inch display attached to the middle. The D-pad, shoulder buttons, triggers, and the signature PlayStation Circle, Triangle, Square, and X buttons—all appear identical to those found on the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Sony revealed at the showcase that the PlayStation Project Q is not a standalone handheld gaming console; instead, a device designed to stream PS5 games using remote play. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, described the Project Q as “a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi” at the PlayStation Showcase. Sony also revealed that the device would retain all of the native features of the Sony DualSense controller—including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

According to Sony, the PlayStation Q will be able to play compatible games that are installed on users’ PS5 consoles using Remote Play but over Wi-Fi. Moreover, the device will have an 8-inch LCD display that will be able to play games in 1080P up to 60fps.

There is no word about when Sony is going to make an official announcement detailing the price and launch date, but considering leaks have started to emerge, it shouldn’t be too far out.