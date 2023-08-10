PlayStation Reveals New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For August 2023: Full List

Sony has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog games for August, which will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers. This month, there is a selection of new indie games and popular RPGs, such as Lost Judgment.
Most of the new titles coming to the service will be available on August 15, but Sea of Stars will be available on August 29—the day it is released.
Game Catalog Titles Coming To PS Plus Deluxe and Extra
- Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5
- Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5
- Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4
- Source of Madness | PS4, PS5
- Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5
- Dreams | PS4
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5
- Spellforce III Reforced | PS4
- Midnight Fight Express | PS4
PS Plus Deluxe/Premium: Classic Games
- MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5
- Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5
In the previous month, Sony added It Takes Two, the 2021 Game of the Year, as well as indie games like Undertale for PS Plus members. This month, Sony appears to be following a similar strategy as in the past, with day-one releases such as Stray. In the past, it was said that PS Plus may not be able to offer day-one release like Xbox GamePass but Sony seems to be gradually hopping on the trend.
In other news, PlayStation has begun rolling out its cloud streaming beta, which includes 4K resolution support for select beta users subscribed to PS Plus Premium. This follows the company’s announcement in June that it would begin testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.
This means that players in supported regions will soon be able to stream select games and game trials without having to download anything.