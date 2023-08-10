CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » PlayStation Reveals New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For August 2023: Full List
1-MIN READ

PlayStation Reveals New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For August 2023: Full List

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 17:52 IST

San Mateo, California

Sony has unveiled new additions to the PS Plus Catalog for August. (image: Sony)

Sony has unveiled new additions to the PS Plus Catalog for August. (image: Sony)

Sony PlayStation has unveiled new additions coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog coming in August. Read on to check the full list here.

Sony has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog games for August, which will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers. This month, there is a selection of new indie games and popular RPGs, such as Lost Judgment.

Most of the new titles coming to the service will be available on August 15, but Sea of Stars will be available on August 29—the day it is released. 

Game Catalog Titles Coming To PS Plus Deluxe and Extra


  • Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5
  • Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5
  • Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5
  • Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5 
  • Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4
  • Source of Madness | PS4, PS5 
  • Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5
  • Dreams | PS4
  • PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5 
  • Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5  
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5  
  • Spellforce III Reforced | PS4 
  • Midnight Fight Express | PS4 

PS Plus Deluxe/Premium: Classic Games


  • MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5  
  • Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5 
  • Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5

In the previous month, Sony added It Takes Two, the 2021 Game of the Year, as well as indie games like Undertale for PS Plus members. This month, Sony appears to be following a similar strategy as in the past, with day-one releases such as Stray. In the past, it was said that PS Plus may not be able to offer day-one release like Xbox GamePass but Sony seems to be gradually hopping on the trend. 

In other news, PlayStation has begun rolling out its cloud streaming beta, which includes 4K resolution support for select beta users subscribed to PS Plus Premium. This follows the company’s announcement in June that it would begin testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.

This means that players in supported regions will soon be able to stream select games and game trials without having to download anything.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. playstation
  2. sony
  3. ps plus
first published:August 10, 2023, 17:52 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 17:52 IST