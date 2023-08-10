PlayStation Reveals New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For August 2023: Full List

Sony has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog games for August, which will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers. This month, there is a selection of new indie games and popular RPGs, such as Lost Judgment.

Most of the new titles coming to the service will be available on August 15, but Sea of Stars will be available on August 29—the day it is released.

Game Catalog Titles Coming To PS Plus Deluxe and Extra



Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5

Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5

Dreams | PS4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reforced | PS4

Midnight Fight Express | PS4

PS Plus Deluxe/Premium: Classic Games



MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5

Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5

In the previous month, Sony added It Takes Two, the 2021 Game of the Year, as well as indie games like Undertale for PS Plus members. This month, Sony appears to be following a similar strategy as in the past, with day-one releases such as Stray. In the past, it was said that PS Plus may not be able to offer day-one release like Xbox GamePass but Sony seems to be gradually hopping on the trend.

In other news, PlayStation has begun rolling out its cloud streaming beta, which includes 4K resolution support for select beta users subscribed to PS Plus Premium. This follows the company’s announcement in June that it would begin testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.

This means that players in supported regions will soon be able to stream select games and game trials without having to download anything.