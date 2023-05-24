PlayStation Showcase 2023 Livestream: Expected Reveals, How To Watch LIVE In India, And More

Sony is expected to reveal a lot about upcoming first and third party games during the upcoming PlayStation Showcase—hopefully full of new IPs, sequels to critically-acclaimed games like Ghost of Tsushima, new PSVR 2 titles, and perhaps, even a remake of a Metal Gear Solid title.

Sony Showcases typically feature a lot of new announcements and have a much longer runtime compared to Sony State of Play events. This time around, the event is supposedly going to cross the one-hour mark and will be live across various platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

How To Watch The PlayStation Showcase Live And When:

Firstly, the PlayStation Showcase will be live streamed on YouTube and Twitch—starting at 4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT on Wednesday, May 24.

In India, due to the time zone difference, the Showcase will be live on May 25 at 1:30 AM. So, yes, Indians will have to sacrifice their sleep.

What To Expect From The PlayStation Showcase 2023:

With the timings out of the way, let’s discuss what to expect from Sony’s biggest gaming show in the past few years. As the launch of Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is a PS5 exclusive, draws near, it is highly likely we will get a look at the first gameplay footage and know the release date. Also, speaking of Insomniac Games, we might also get an extended look at Wolvernine, which is targeting a 2024 release date.

Moreover, with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding already announced at The Game Awards 2022, we can expect Sony to show more about the game—perhaps even some gameplay.

As for surprises, rumors have been going around in the gaming community that suggest that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater might be getting a remake. So, we might just get a trailer—if it is indeed the case.

Sony has also said that the PlayStation Showcase will also focus on PSVR 2 and the upcoming games for the platform. Resident Evil 4 remake, which recently launched, might get a PSVR 2 version—considering past Resident Evil games like Resident Evil Village did get a VR version after launch.

All in all, it is going to be PlayStation’s biggest event after the PlayStation Showcase 2021, and since it has been almost two years, Sony might have some surprises in store.