Poco F5 Pro, Poco F5 India Launch Today: Check Timings, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect

Chinese smartphone brand Poco is set to launch its F5 series of smartphones today. The series will include two models - Poco F5 5G and Poco F5 Pro, which will be unveiled globally. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM and can be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Interested viewers can live stream the event on the company’s YouTube channel.

Get ready to #IgniteYourHyperpower with our latest #POCOF5Pro & #POCOF5 on May 9th!Discover all the upcoming masterpiece products at the Global launch! https://t.co/nwQyz0olTm — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 5, 2023

Although the company has already revealed some specifications of the Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5, these devices have been in the rumour mill for some time now. The two smartphones have been officially listed, including information about the camera modules, battery, chipset, and display.

Poco F5 Pro, Poco F5: Price (Expected)

In India, the Poco F5 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. However, this is just speculation and we suggest our readers to wait for the official announcement from the brand. Also, The Poco F5 5G is expected to launch with two storage options. The base model will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, Poco F5 Pro might not arrive in India. The smartphone will be available in Europe.

Poco F5 Pro, Poco F5: Speficiations (Expected)

The Poco F5 will come in Snowstorm White and Carbon Black colours in India. The smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

The device has a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The Poco F5 has a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone will operate on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and support features such as NFC, IR blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Coming to the Poco F5 Pro, the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It includes a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The device will have a 64MP primary camera with OIS+EIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It will also have a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,160mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

