Poco Launches New Budget 5G Smartphone In India: Price, Specifications And Availability

Chinese smartphone brand Poco has launched a new affordable 5G smartphone in India in the 10K segment. The company has introduced the Poco M6 Pro 5G handset in the county which comes with decent features including Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP AI sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M6 Pro 5G Price, Offers, Colours And Availability

Starting from August 9th at 12 PM IST, the Poco M6 Pro 5G will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart in India. Poco is offering two options for storage and RAM — the base model with 4GB RAM+64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

Also, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail flat Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of the smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 in India. The smartphone has a glass rear and will be available in Power Black and Forest Green colour options.

Poco M6 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M6 Pro 5G shares almost similar specifications with the newly-launched Redmi 12 5G. The smartphone comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a Gorilla Glass 3 layer for screen protection.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box and promises two major OS updates along with three years of security updates. Coming to optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP AI sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you’ll find an 8MP camera placed within a hole-punch cutout at the top-center of the display for selfies and video calls.

Additionally, this Poco budget smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C cable.