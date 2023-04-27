Pune Woman Loses Rs 24 Lakh After Liking YouTube Video: Check Tips To Protect Yourself From Online Scams

Scammers are using new ways to cheat people and take their money. They offer easy money or job opportunities that need little work. Recently, a woman from Pune, Maharashtra got tricked of Rs. 24 lakh by scammers on social media. She was promised easy part-time work and extra money for liking YouTube videos.

The victim, an ophthalmologist, received a message detailing a work-from-home opportunity. Curious about the job, she contacted the person and applied for employment, according to a report from India Today.

The job required her to perform simple tasks such as clicking the “like” button on YouTube videos. Initially, she was paid Rs. 10,275 for completing the tasks, the report said.

As the scammers gained her trust, they offered her prepaid tasks and promised more money if she invested in their cryptocurrency scheme. The victim transferred Rs. 23.83 lakh to two bank accounts between March 28 and April 22.

However, when she attempted to withdraw the amount, the scammers demanded an additional Rs. 30 lahk. However, when she refused to pay, she couldn’t contact them.

According to reports, another victim, an engineer from Pune, lost around Rs. 9 lakh in a similar part-time job scam. He was promised Rs. 50 per like on videos and asked to invest in prepaid tasks to earn a 30 per cent profit. The victim transferred Rs. 8.96 lakh between April 14 and 20 and was then unable to contact the scammers.

These incidents are a reminder that scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to defraud online users of their money. It is important for individuals to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving offers that seem too good to be true.

To prevent falling victim to scams, here are some tips:

- Verify the authenticity of the offer and the person/organization offering it before making any payments or investments.

- Do not share personal information, such as bank account details, with strangers or unverified sources.

- Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication for all online accounts.

- Regularly monitor your bank accounts and credit reports for any suspicious activity

- Report any scams or suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

