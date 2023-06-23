Qualcomm And Sony Collaborate To Bring Next-Generation Snapdragon Processors To Xperia Smartphones

Qualcomm has announced that it is extending its collaboration with Sony in a multi-year contract to bring next-generation Snapdragon platforms (processors) to Sony’s Xperia lineup of smartphones, including premium, high-end, and mid-tier models.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers,” said O.H. Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies.

He further added that through this collaboration presents an opportunity for both the companies to deliver better user experiences, and meet the demands of consumers across the world.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors,” said Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of mobile communications business unit, Sony Corporation.

He added, “We are always listening to our customers in order to develop cutting-edge technology that meets and exceeds their expectations, and we trust that Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to drive the industry forward.”

Notably, Sony Xperia’s latest flagship device—the Xperia 1 V—runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the latest top-of-the-line chipset from Qualcomm. The phone, however, isn’t available in India owing to the fact that Sony exited the Indian smartphone market in 2019 and no longer sells its Xperia phones in the country.