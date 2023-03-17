Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Chipset With Flagship-Grade Features: All Details

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile SoC—designed to improve CPU and GPU performance for better gaming, dynamic low-light photography and 4K HDR videography, AI integration and high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC features peak clock speed of up to 2.91GHz—allowing for over 50% improved performance, and coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, users can expect 2x improved performance. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also has up to 13% improved power efficiency across the system for extended daily use.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 CPU offers better camera capabilities for low light photography and AI-enhanced experiences, as well as optimized battery and performance for gaming. Also, for the first time, the Snapdragon 7-series supports 4G/5G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) so consumers can utilize two SIM cards simultaneously. Additionally, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, Qualcomm aptX, 18-bit Triple ISP for low light photography, an upgraded AI engine with AI Super Resolution feature, and the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system.

Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm, said, “Snapdragon is synonymous with premium mobile experiences. Today’s launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most in-demand flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series—making them accessible to more people."

He added, “We are committed to delivering the most innovative solutions to meet the needs of consumers, our customers, and the industry at large.”

The company has stated that the first few devices featuring the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 from OEMs, including Realme and Redmi are expected to launch this month itself.

