Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G India Launch Soon: What To Expect

Realme is preparing to launch two new affordable 5G smartphones in the Realme 11 series — Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G. The company is expected to launch Realme 11 series in the country by the end of this month. The brand has already confirmed that the devices will be available online on Flipkart and offline at authorised retail stores in the country.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also posted a teaser of the upcoming devices. According to the shared image, the upcoming Realme 11 5G will feature a circular camera bump. This bump will house the dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The phone’s performance will be driven by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.

Additionally, the smartphone has been confirmed to support fast charging at 67W with SuperVOOC technology. According to reports, the upcoming Realme 11 5G is expected to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also said to sport a 108MP main camera and 3x lossless zoom.

As per rumors, the Realme 11 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, the company has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Realme Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds, which will be introduced alongside smartphones.

Recently, the company launched its latest tablet — Realme Pad 2 and a budget smartphone — Realme C53 — in India under the 10K mobile segment. The smartphone is coming with a 108MP main camera and the Realme Pad, on the other hand, has an 11.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Pad 2 has an 11.5-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with Mali-G57 MC and comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Realme Pad 2 ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front and back. The device houses an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.