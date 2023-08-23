CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Realme 11 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro India Launch Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect
1-MIN READ

Realme 11 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro India Launch Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 10:39 IST

New Delhi, India

The upcoming Realme 11 and Realme 11X phones will likely be priced at less than Rs 20,000.

Both Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G will feature flat edges, a large camera module, and a wavy design pattern imprinted on the glossy rear panel.

Chinese tech brand Realme is set two launch two new affordable 5G smartphones — Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G — In India On Wednesday. The company will also unveil its latest TWS, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro and Realme Buds Air 5 at 12:00 PM today.

Realme 11 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Launch: How To Watch Live

The launch event of Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro and Realme Buds Air 5 is scheduled to begin at 12 PM IST today. The company will be live-streaming the event on its social media handles, including X (previously Twitter) and YouTube channel. Interested viewers can watch the event live here as we have embedded the link below.

Realme 11 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Launch: What To Expect

The company has already confirmed that the Realme 11 5G is equipped with a 108 MP main rear camera with 3x in-sensor zoom and comes with a 67W supervooc charging solution. On the other hand, the Realme 11x 5G features a 64MP camera, supporting 2x in-sensor zoom along with a 33W supervooc charging solution.

Both Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G will feature flat edges, a large camera module, and a wavy design pattern imprinted on the glossy rear panel. According to reports, Realme 11 5G will come in two colour variants, namely Glory Black and Glory Gold. The Realme 11x 5G on the other hand may be offered in Purple Dawn and Midnight Black

Also, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is confirmed to offer Hi-Res Audio with immersive 360-degree spatial audio. The Realme Buds Air 5 comes with a 12.4mm mega titanizing driver and has super fast charging capabilities that allow up to 7 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The upcoming Realme 11 and Realme 11X phones will likely be priced at less than Rs 20,000. Additionally, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro and Realme Buds Air 5 earbuds are expected to cost less than Rs 10,000.

