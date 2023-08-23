Realme 11 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Launched In India: Price And Availability

The Chinese smartphone brand Realme On Wednesday unveiled two new 5G smartphones in India, the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G. Additionally, the brand introduced its latest TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro & Realme Buds Air 5: Price, Colours And Availability

The Realme 11 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB storage option costs Rs 19,999. The device comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colors and will be available from August 29.

As for the Realme 11X 5G, it is available at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+ 28GB storage variant. The 8GB+128GB storage version is priced at Rs15,999. It comes in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colors and will be released on August 30.

Both phones will be sold on Flipkart and Realme stores. SBI and HDFC credit cards, users can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 as a special offer on Flipkart.

Furthermore, the new Realme Buds Air 5 is available for Rs. 3,699 in India. They are offered in Arctic White and Deep Sea colors and will be on sale from August 26 and the top model, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is priced at Rs.4,999. They come in Astral Black and Sunshine Blue colors and will be available starting August 29. Both earphones will be sold through Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro & Realme Buds Air 5: Specifications

The Realme 11 5G has a big a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels)AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Inside, there’s a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

For optics, the Realme 11 5G boasts a dual camera setup on the back — a main 108MP camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front camera. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and fast 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Realme 11x 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with up to 16GB of RAM. For photos, it has a dual rear camera system, including a main 64MP camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. The front camera is 8MP for selfies. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W.

Coming to the Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro, both earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case and have an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature that can lessen outside noise by up to 50dB through 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. The Buds Air 5 Pro has 11mm dual drivers, including a 6mm tweeter, while the standard Realme Buds Air 5 have 12.4mm drivers.