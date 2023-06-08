Realme 11 Pro+ Launched With 200MP Camera In India: Price, Offers, Specficiations & Sale

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday announced the launch of the latest 11 Pro Series smartphones — the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 11 Pro 5G in India. Both the Realme smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a large 5000mAh battery.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+: Price, Offers, Colours, Availability

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours — Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black, and will come in two storage variants: 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 27,999 and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

On the other hand, Realme 11 Pro comes in three storage variants- 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 23,999, 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 24,999, and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 27,999. The smartphone is available in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black colour options and the fourth Oasis Green colour variant will be available in the market from July 2023 onwards.

According to the company, interested buyers can avail flat Rs 1500 on the Realme 11 Pro 5G with bank offers, up to Rs 1500 off on exchange and users can avail of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on Realme sit. and Flipkart.

Similarly, for the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G buyer will get flat Rs 2000 off with bank offers, up to Rs 2000 off on exchange and No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on the Realme site and Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 200MP camera with 4X lossless Zoom with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and SuperZoom. It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display, 100W SuperVOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset.

On the other hand, Realme 11 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with MediaTekDimensity 7050 5G chipset, a 108 MP OIS ProLight Camera, and a 67W SUPERVOOC Charge with a large 5000mAh Battery. Also, both devices have Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Camera: Realme 11 Pro+ on the rear side has a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP macro camera. For video calls and selfies, Realme 11 Pro+ has a 32MP front camera and Realme 11 Pro comes with 16MP front camera.

“The Realme 11 Pro Series 5G truly showcases our commitment to innovation and design excellence and captures the essence of our brand.. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, the Number Series has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry and our goal is to become the No. 1 smartphone series in the Mid-Premium segment within the next 5 years," said Sreehari, Product manager, Realme India.