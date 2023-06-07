Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ India Launch On June 8: What To Expect, How To Watch Live Streaming

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is all set to launch its two new ’11’ series smartphones - Realme 11 Pro And Realme 11 Pro+ in India on June 8 at 12:00 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has also announced the early access sale for the upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series smartphones.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Early Sale

The ‘Early Access Sale’ is scheduled for 8th June between 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Realme site, and Flipkart. Interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500. In addition to this, Buyers who pre-book will get an assured free Realme Watch 2 Pro worth Rs 4,499 with Realme 11 Pro Series 5G at the nearest store and a discount coupon for Realme Watch for pre-orders on the Realme website.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Expected Price, How To Watch Live Streaming

Realme 11 Pro 5G series is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India. The smartphones will be available on the e-commerce website Flipkart for purchase. Interested viewers who want to watch the live launch event of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro And Realme 11 Pro+ smartphones can visit Realme India’s YouTube channel at 12:00 PM on June 8 (Thursday) or they can watch the live event here as well. We have embedded the live link below.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G is designed by the Realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto - the former print and textile designer of GUCCI. It comes with a 3D woven texture design. Launched in China this May, the Realme 11 Pro Series smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme claims that the 11 Pro series smartphones will come with 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment and AI backlight adjustment technology. Under the hood, both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Coming to the optics, the Realme 11 Pro+ on the rear side, will come equipped with a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro is said to have a dual-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP macro camera.