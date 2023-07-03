Realme 11 Pro+ Review: Should You Buy For Rs 27,999?

As the competition for 200MP camera smartphones intensifies in the under Rs 30,000 segment in India, Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently unveiled its new camera-centric phone Realme 11 Pro + to compete with Redmi 12 Pro Plus and Infinix Zero Ultra, both of which also feature 200MP cameras and fall within the same price range.

Realme 11 Pro+ Price and Colour Options

Realme 11 Pro+ is available in two storage variants: 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 27,999 and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 29,999 in India. The smartphone is offered Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black colour options. I tested the Sunrise Beige variant and here’s what I have to say about this new 200MP camera smartphone from Realme.

Realme 11 Pro+ Design

If you talk about the design, the Realme 11 Pro+ stands out as a strong contender in the under Rs 30,000 segment. The Realme 11 Pro+ Sunrise beige variant has a vegan leather design at the back that gives a premium look and hardly attracts fingerprints and smudges. The device offers a good grip and a comfortable in-hand feel. The back panel features a vertical stitch-like pattern around the middle section, which looks like a zip. Also, the Realme 11 Pro+ weighs 189.00 grams, making it a lightweight device, making it comfortable to use for long durations. The smartphone features a glossy plastic frame, including a big circular camera module with triple cameras at the back. Overall, Realme 11 Pro+ offers decent design in the mid-segment category.

Realme 11 Pro+ Display

This new mid-range Realme smartphone has a curved display panel. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits brightness, which you often see in almost all mid-range smartphones. The only plus here is the curved AMOLED display as it gives you a premium feeling and enhances the visual experience while consuming content on the screen. The Realme 11 Pro+ offers impressive colour reproduction. Our multimedia experience was impressive and the colours came out well on screen. I was impressed by the screen’s ability to maintain sharpness and brightness in various lighting conditions. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which worked smoothly during our review.

Realme 11 Pro+ Camera

In terms of camera specifications, the major highlight of the device is that the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a 200MP camera with 4X lossless Zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and SuperZoom. On the rear side, the smartphone has a triple camera setup — a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a 32MP front camera. The smartphone also features various camera modes such as SuperOIS, Street Photography Mode, Night Mode featuring Moon Mode, Starry Sky Mode, and Super Nightscape.

The camera performance of the Realme 11 Pro+ has its ups and downs. In daylight conditions, the primary camera captures good details, especially when in the outdoor environment. However, the colours you get on images can be slightly oversaturated. The smartphone struggles when zooming in on objects, especially during low light conditions. The pictures lacked sharpness and clarity while taking pictures at night in indoor environments.

However, the main camera managed to capture vibrant and detailed daylight shots. Also, I’m impressed with the 32MP front camera, as the selfies I took while testing, was good when compared with the competition in this price segment. Overall, the Realme 11 Pro+ delivers decent camera performance in daylight conditions but struggles in low-light and indoor settings.

Realme 11 Pro+ Performance

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset and runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin on top. The Dimensity 7050 5G chipset offers decent performance and smooth multitasking in the under 30K price segment. While watching web series, and videos on YouTube for long hours and playing games like Chess.com, 1945 Air Force and more, the experience was smooth and lag-free. Additionally, switching between multiple apps like Zomato, Twitter, Dream11, WhatsApp, and Instagram while doing regular tasks was easy.

The main problem with the device is its UI. The software experience on the Realme 11 Pro+ falls short due to excessive bloatware and ads. The Realme UI 4.0 really feels confusing with pre-installed apps. These apps which you do not use, send unnecessary notifications, disturbing the overall user experience. I can say that the UI on this phone disappoints with its bloatware-heavy approach.

Coming to the battery performance, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is packed with a large 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Once fully charged, the device can last for more than a day in normal usage. Thanks to 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the device takes less than an hour to go from 0 to 100%. Also, the smartphone did not heat up during gaming and video streaming.

Realme 11 Pro+ Verdict

Priced under Rs 30,000 in India, this 200MP camera smartphone from Realme has a mixed bag of features. The Realme 11 Pro+ smartphone offers an attractive and appealing design. While the device has a big curved display and a good selfie camera, the rear camera struggles in low-light conditions and indoor settings. Also, the UI is confusing - thanks to pre-installed apps, excessive bloatware and ads. Overall, if you’re looking for a stylish smartphone with a curved display and a decent camera in the mid-segment, the Realme 11 Pro+ could be a suitable choice.