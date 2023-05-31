Realme 11 Pro Series India Launch Date Confirmed: Features And Expected Price

Realme is ready to launch the new Realme 11 Pro series in India next month and we now have a launch date for the new models. Like previous years, the Realme 11 Pro series should have two models, the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro+ for buyers.

The company has already teased that the new phones will have a 200MP primary camera which is expected to offer some quality images. In terms of the design, Realme is expected to use premium materials and the circular camera module has surely got us excited.

Realme 11 Pro Series India Launch Date

Realme 11 Pro series is launching in India on June 8 which is just a week away now. Realme is likely to host an event for the launch and stream it live via its YouTube channel.

Realme 11 Pro Series: What To Expect

Realme 11 Pro series should be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, most likely the 7050 model which has come out recently. Expect the company to have variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 200MP camera should be offered on the Pro Plus variant like other brands, but we are hoping the megapixels deliver quality as well. The built-in battery should offer fast charging of up to 100W or even more. Realme is likely to continue using the Realme UI 4.1 version which is based on Android 13 and later this year upgrade to the Android 14 version.

The prices of mid-range 5G phones have gone up drastically in the past 12 months, and the Realme 11 Pro series is likely to follow the same trend, with a starting price of around Rs 24,000 for the Realme 11 Pro and Rs 28,000 for the Pro 11 Plus. The Pro 11 series will go up against the likes of the Motorola Edge 40, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus and even the OnePlus Nord lineup.