Realme C51 With 90Hz Display And 50MP Camera Launched In Budget Segment: Price, Specifications

Realme C51 smartphone has been launched in India this week, and it focuses on the budget segment with some appealing features. The company uses its C-series lineup to offer compelling features to buyers who don’t want to spend a lot on a phone. Realme even has a toned-down UI that is capable of running on these phones. But now you get features like a fast-charging battery, high refresh rate screen and more.

Realme C51 Price In India

Realme C51 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant that has launched in the country. The phone is now available in the market.

Realme C51 Specifications

Realme C51 has a large 6.7-inch HD+ display that offers 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness level of up to 560 nits. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable using the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone weighs 186 grams and measures 7.99mm which makes it one of the lightest in its range. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a headphone jack and a bottom-facing speaker.

The phone’s screen has the Mini Capsule which gives you a battery charging status alert like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging which is a rarity in this segment.

Realme is offering the phone with Android 13-based realme UI T edition which is tailor-made to run on low-end devices. But that’s not all, Realme C51 has a 50MP rear camera with LED flash and the front of the phone gets a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. As you would expect, this Realme phone only offers 4G connectivity on both the SIM slots.