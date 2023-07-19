Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 India Launch Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Chinese technology brand Realme is set to launch its two new products in India today. The company will unveil the budget C53 smartphone and a tablet — Realme Pad 2. The launch event will be held at 12:00 PM and will be streamed live on the company’s social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. The smartphone is confirmed to come with 108MP main camera and the Realme Pad, on the other hand, is coming with a 120Hz display.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 Launch: Expected Price And How To Watch Live

According to reports, the Realme C53 is likely to be priced below Rs 10,000 in India for the base model, and the Realme Pad 2 is expected to be available under Rs 20,000 in the country. Realme Pad 2 is expected to go on sale starting July 26th at Flipkart.

Stay ahead of the game with the powerful duo by your side! The ultimate creative powerhouses, #realmeC53 and #realmePad2 launching today at 12 Noon.Join the livestream: https://t.co/G46ifgCYyP pic.twitter.com/fiv09JNUpb — realme (@realmeIndia) July 19, 2023

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 launch event in India will start at 12:00 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Realme event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2: Specifications (Expected)

Realme India has confirmed that its budget C53 smartphone will come with a 108MP main camera and a large 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging. Realme C53 is already available in Malaysia and the India variant is likely to get similar specifications.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. It is likely backed by a Unisoc T612 SoC, with storage that can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. The smartphone is also coming with a sleek design and it has a 7.9mm thin body and a Dynamic Island-like functionality built into the software.

On the other hand, Realme Pad 2 will be launched in green and black colour options. Coming to the display, the tablet is coming with an 11.5-inch display with an 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme Pad 2 may offer USB Type-C as a charging port. Realme Pad 2 is expected to run on the company’s own Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. The custom operating system will be based on Android 13.