Realme GT 5 Phone With 240W Charging Support Launching On August 28

Realme GT 5 is likely to be its next flagship smartphone in the market and the company is launching the new device in China on August 28 as per the latest social media posts. Realme has launched multiple models under the GT series but the new device could steal the thunder with its supposed 240W charging support, the fastest on a smartphone till date.

The GT 5 is expected to be a flagship device which means you get it with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 24GB RAM mooted. Realme GT 5 should be the successor to the Realme GT 3 model which was unveiled at the MWC earlier this year but never made it to markets like India.

The Realme GT 5 event in China on August 28 will start at 11:30 AM IST and the teasers have left a lasting impression thanks to the appealing curve design expected to be part of the phone’s feature set this year. Like its predecessor, the GT 5 should get an OLED display with high refresh rate screen and extra protection.

The phone is likely to get a triple camera unit which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. The rest of the details are still not confirmed but expect Realme to offer a powerhouse device.

Realme could have two options of the GT 5 in the market, where one variant gets a 4,600mAh battery with 240W wired charging, and the other model packing a 5,200mAh battery with 150W charging speed supported. Realme GT 5 goes up directly against the likes of the OnePlus 11 5G, Xiaomi 13 series and Oppo Find X6 lineup. Realme GT 5 is also part of Realme’s five-year presence in the market.