Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Buds T300 Launch Today: What To Expect, How To Watch

Realme, the Chinese tech brand, is set to launch two new products in India today. The company will unveil a new budget smartphone — Narzo 60x 5G and TWS Realme Buds T300 at 12:00 noon in the country. The launch event will be available live on the company’s YouTube and social media platforms, including X (previously known as Twitter).

The company has already confirmed that the Realme Narzo 60x 5G has an Ultra-Slim 7.89mm design and features 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. The Realme Buds T300, on the other hand, comes with the 30dB active noise cancellation.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Buds T300: How To Watch

The launch event of Realme Narzo 60x 5G and RealmeBuds T300 is scheduled to begin at 12 PM IST today. The company will be live-streaming the event on its social media handles, including X (previously Twitter) and YouTube channel. Interested viewers can watch the event live here as we have embedded the link below.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Buds T300: What To Expect

The upcoming Realme Narzo 60x 5G will likely be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India. Additionally, the Buds T300earbuds are expected to cost less than Rs 5,000 in the country. The company has also teased the design of the upcoming phone. It will carry a round circular camera on the rear side.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 60x 5G smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display, possibly supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery. You can also expect a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP camera paired on the back. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The upcoming Buds T300 earbuds, on the other hand, are expected to have active noise cancellation capabilities. These true wireless earbuds may also feature a 12.4mm driver unit, promising a crisp and powerful music experience.