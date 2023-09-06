Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Buds T300 TWS Launched In India: Price, Specifications & More

Realme on Wednesday launched a new budget 5G smartphone — Narzo 60x 5G in India, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset and a massive 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company also introduced a new TWS — Realme Buds T300. It comes with active noise-cancellation (ANC) technology and a 460mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Buds T300: Price, Colours, Offers, Availability

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G 4GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and the highest 6GB+128GB storage variant is available at Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour options. The Realme Buds T300, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 2,299. It is available in two colours — Stylish Black and Youth White.

According to the company, the first sale of Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 will begin on 12th September 2023 from 12 Noon onwards and users can avail a coupon worth Rs 1000 on smartphone and a discount of Rs 100 via Flipkart, Amazon and Realme websites.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Buds T300: Specifications

The Realme Buds T300 is equipped with a high-quality 12.4mm dynamic bass driver and 360-degree spatial audio effect. The new TWS from Realme also comes with 30dB active noise cancellation technology. With a 4-mic Noise Cancellation,, the Realme Buds T300 efficiently integrates the signal characteristics of each monaural triple microphone.

The Realme Buds T300 claims to provide an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours and is equipped. A single earbud is equipped with a 43mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 460mAh battery. The buds use the Type-C port to provide a fast charging experience. The earbuds are IP55 Water and dust-resistant, ensuring protection against both sweat and splashes.

Coming to the smartphone, the new Narzo phone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that offers an FHD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 60x 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 on top.

For optics, the Narzo 60x 5G phone features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, there is an 8MP front camera on the phone. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.