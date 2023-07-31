Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active India Launch On August 1: What To Expect Tomorrow, How To Watch It LIVE

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to host its mega launch event in Delhi on August 1 (Tuesday). The brand is set to launch new budget smartphones — Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G along with Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series. The launch event will start at 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

Redmi 12 5G Launch: How To Watch Live

The launch event of Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Phone 2 launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

Redmi 12 5G: What To Expect

According to tipster Abishek Yadav, the Redmi 12 5G might come in two models: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. He suggests that the 6GB RAM variant may be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 8GB RAM model could cost Rs 13,999.

The company has set up a dedicated website for the upcoming handset, offering a sneak peek. The Redmi 12 5G is confirmed to come wtih a Snapdragon chipset for this device. The phone will come with a triple camera configuration on the rear, accompanied by an LED sensor. Its primary camera will impress with a 50MP resolution and the addition of film filters.

The Redmi 12 5G smartphone will come with a crystal glass design with captivating rainbow hues. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and feature a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

According to reports, the Redmi 12 5G will feature a large 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin straight out of the box.

Xiaomi India’s official X account recently announced the upcoming launch of a new budget smartwatch and Xiaomi TV series in India. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is anticipated to have the same specifications as its global model and will be available in two different colors.

The smartwatch is expected to be priced under Rs 5,000 in India, considering its pricing in international markets. As for the Xiaomi Smart TV X series, the new smart TV lineup from the company will follow last year’s series of 4K televisions.